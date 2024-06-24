Range Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after buying an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after buying an additional 1,158,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after buying an additional 1,102,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,627,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,198,000 after buying an additional 112,072 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,322,000 after buying an additional 441,120 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.58. 993,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,950. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average of $91.97.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3002 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.