Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 524 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 34.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $149.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,861,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,388. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $358.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

