Range Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4,665.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,972,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,907 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,084,000 after buying an additional 1,653,455 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,094 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $525,810,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,742,000 after purchasing an additional 919,058 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.45. 10,069,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,306,723. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

