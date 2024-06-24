Range Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,462,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

