Raytech Holding Ltd.’s Quiet Period To End on June 24th (NASDAQ:RAY)

Raytech’s (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, June 24th. Raytech had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on May 15th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Raytech’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Raytech Stock Down 6.4 %
NASDAQ:RAY opened at $3.20 on Monday. Raytech has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $6.04.
About Raytech
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Raytech
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for Raytech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.