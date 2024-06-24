RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMAX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 5,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $42,206.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,087.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Leah R. Jenkins sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $35,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,250.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 5,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $42,206.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,087.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 334,290 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.36.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a negative return on equity of 50.09%. The firm had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

