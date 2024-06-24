Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.6% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,179,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $60,414,782. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded up $10.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,063.52. 224,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,425. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $1,068.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $967.84 and a 200 day moving average of $944.29. The stock has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $998.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

