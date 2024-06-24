renBTC (RENBTC) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One renBTC token can now be bought for approximately $61,478.83 or 1.00382975 BTC on exchanges. renBTC has a market capitalization of $20.28 million and $491.30 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

renBTC Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 330 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

