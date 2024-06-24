Renold (LON:RNO) Shares Down 4.6%

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.45 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.69). 2,330,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 905,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.60 ($0.72).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.39. The firm has a market cap of £112.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.64.

Renold plc engages manufacturing and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain; and transmission chain including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

