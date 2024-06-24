Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Genuity Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average is $74.93. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

