Rheos Capital Works Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 583.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 163,400 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after acquiring an additional 751,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after acquiring an additional 426,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,351 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,011,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,081,120,000 after acquiring an additional 78,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $67.91. 25,891,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,038,200. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

