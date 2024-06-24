Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 6,326.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,326.25 ($80.38).

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,630 ($84.24) to GBX 6,610 ($83.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($76.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($97.84) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($78.78) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.7 %

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,234 ($66.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,450.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,380.30. The stock has a market cap of £65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.42, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,910 ($75.10).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

