Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

NYSE RHI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,397. Robert Half has a 52-week low of $61.07 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 917,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,410,000 after acquiring an additional 366,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 14.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,749,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,963,000 after acquiring an additional 479,384 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,476 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Robert Half by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,944,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 64,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

