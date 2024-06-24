Robert I. Kauffman Sells 13,726 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 13,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $145,083.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,162,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,426,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE HGTY traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 256,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,818. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.86 and a beta of 0.78.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
