Robert W. Baird Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $213.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a buy rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.37.

AMZN stock opened at $189.08 on Friday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 11,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 359.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 67,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

