Roth Financial Partners LLC Invests $204,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.81. 2,225,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

