Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $182.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $160.72 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,461.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,139,000 after buying an additional 243,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,676,000 after buying an additional 76,032 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after buying an additional 319,444 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,025,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

