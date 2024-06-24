RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

RPM International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RPM opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. RPM International has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.07.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in RPM International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

