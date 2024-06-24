Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group downgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.50.
Ryanair Trading Up 1.4 %
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the third quarter worth approximately $546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 13.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 99.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,183,000 after purchasing an additional 394,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
