Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on R. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,800,000 after purchasing an additional 109,930 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,099,000 after acquiring an additional 890,986 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,852,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,679,000 after acquiring an additional 43,592 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,504,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 92,760 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE R opened at $121.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.52. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $128.85.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

