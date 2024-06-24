Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.97

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 1189119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SBRA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBRA

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $101,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,972,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,545,000 after purchasing an additional 838,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,571,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 709.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,504,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835,109 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,199,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,701,000 after purchasing an additional 145,548 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,385,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 107,266 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.