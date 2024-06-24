Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy Sells 65 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 65 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $15,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $5.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.84. 7,540,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,913,846. The company has a market cap of $232.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

