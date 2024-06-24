Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 942 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,357.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Salesforce Trading Down 2.1 %
Salesforce stock traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,540,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $232.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.81 and a 200 day moving average of $276.63.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Salesforce
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.