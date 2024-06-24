Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $240.23 and last traded at $243.33. Approximately 1,473,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,866,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.69.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $1,437,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $1,437,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,732.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 558,302 shares of company stock worth $154,932,104. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.