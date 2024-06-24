Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,108,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,175,000 after acquiring an additional 130,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 223,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.07. 292,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.73. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SANM. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Fox Advisors began coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

