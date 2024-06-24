Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SRPT. TheStreet upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.65.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $160.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,461.09 and a beta of 0.96. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average of $120.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,427 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 489.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.