Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,171 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,614,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,119,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,992,000 after acquiring an additional 257,920 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 61.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.86. 4,042,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

