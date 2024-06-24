Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,122 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 501,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SCHF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.90. 3,348,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,530. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

