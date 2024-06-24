Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 822,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 63,511 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.37. 445,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,688. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

