Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Navalign LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,075 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Navalign LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $22,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,879. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

