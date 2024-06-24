Scotiabank Raises Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target to $30.00

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $26.80 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Millicom International Cellular Price Performance
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000.
About Millicom International Cellular
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
