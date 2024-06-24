Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Seneca Foods worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

SENEA traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.11. 31,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,516. The stock has a market cap of $406.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

