Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Service Co. International

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $73.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average of $70.36.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Service Co. International news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,517 shares of company stock valued at $813,092. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.