SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Trading 0.7% Higher

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 68.20 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.86). 344,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,522,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.86).

SigmaRoc Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £754.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3,400.00 and a beta of 1.68.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the quarried materials sector. It also produces aggregates, stone, granite, concrete blocks, asphalt, limestone, ready-mix concrete, pre-cast concrete, and other stone products; supplies value-added industrial and construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, waste recycling, and patent and licensing services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

