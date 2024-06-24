Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

