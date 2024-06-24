Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of SBNY stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.
About Signature Bank
