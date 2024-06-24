Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Joan M. Hilson Sells 8,000 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $734,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,373,298.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SIG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.41. 709,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.35 and its 200-day moving average is $100.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.12. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,272,000 after buying an additional 51,397 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,445,000 after buying an additional 349,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,253,000 after buying an additional 93,136 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 759,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,457,000 after buying an additional 189,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 38.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,646,000 after buying an additional 181,207 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

