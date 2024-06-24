Single Point Partners LLC Sells 134 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Single Point Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.34, for a total value of $8,406,784.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,567,991.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,169 shares of company stock valued at $153,344,736 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.05.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded down $6.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $494.78. 23,130,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,120,400. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.38 and a 1 year high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.41.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

