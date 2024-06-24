Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 26th

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OMIC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.31. 685,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative net margin of 3,863.90% and a negative return on equity of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMIC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OMIC

Institutional Trading of Singular Genomics Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Singular Genomics Systems stock. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.