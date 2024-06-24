SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1123 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.15 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

