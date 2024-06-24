Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.49. Approximately 26,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 30,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHLE shares. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Source Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.14 million, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.97.

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

