Southland Equity Partners LLC Acquires 127 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,828,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $129.31 and a twelve month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

