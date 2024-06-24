Southland Equity Partners LLC Acquires 997 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,277,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 658,431 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,788,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,646,000.

JEPQ stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.06. 2,852,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,591. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4497 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

