Southland Equity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for 1.7% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $34.54. 2,233,601 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $985.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

