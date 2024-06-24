Southland Equity Partners LLC Buys 1,188 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CVX traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.31. 7,616,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,086,938. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.30. The company has a market capitalization of $293.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

