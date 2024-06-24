Southland Equity Partners LLC Buys 2,514 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,682,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,643. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.43 and its 200 day moving average is $280.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

