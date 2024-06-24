Southland Equity Partners LLC Buys 801 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,203,000 after purchasing an additional 643,490 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 902,500 shares of company stock worth $113,708,350. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,679,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,598,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.07 and a 200 day moving average of $117.11. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $145.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC raised their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

