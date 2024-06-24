Southland Equity Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $244.96. The company had a trading volume of 695,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,840. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.