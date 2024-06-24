Southland Equity Partners LLC Has $28.60 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March comprises approximately 8.0% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 4.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $28,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.90. 29,405 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $736.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

