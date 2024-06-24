Southland Equity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDMO. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDMO traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,241. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

