Southland Equity Partners LLC Sells 134 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Southland Equity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 388,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,925,000 after purchasing an additional 122,233 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,634,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 114,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,584,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.63. 108,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,263. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.39 and a 1-year high of $117.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

